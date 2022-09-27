OPEN APP
Urban air mobility company BLADE India will launch helicopter service between Bengaluru airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Airport from Oct 10.

The H125 DVG Airbus helicopter will have capacity to seat five passengers and will transform the two-hour drive into a 12-minute flight. The company has priced the ticket at 3,250 excluding taxes and the helicopter service will operate five times a week.

As HAL is close to popular locations such as Koramangala, Indiranagar as well as IT parks, this intra-city service is expected to especially benefit corporate travellers.

BLADE will operate two flights on this route for now. This will include the flight from Bengaluru to HAL at 9AM and a return flight in the evening at 4:15 pm.

The launch of this intra-city service will work as a pilot project for BLADE India in understanding the current demand in urban air mobility.

The company is working with Airbus and Eve Air Mobility on reducing carbon emissions in urban air mobility through Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft or electric air taxis.

These partnerships prepare for an eventual equipment swap of conventional helicopters with electric air taxis and under this partnership, BLADE India will get up to 200 electric air taxis by 2026, Amit Dutta, Managing Director Blade India said.

The company plans to introduce more routes to Whitefield and Electronic City in the subsequent phases of the helicopter service.

BLADE India is a joint venture between BLADE Urban Air Mobility Inc. headquartered in New York and New Delhi based venture capital firm, Hunch Ventures. It started operations in Maharashtra in 2019.

