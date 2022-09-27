BLADE India to launch intra-city helicopter service in Bengaluru from October1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 10:23 PM IST
BLADE India will launch helicopter service between Bengaluru airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Airport from 10 October
Urban air mobility company BLADE India will launch helicopter service between Bengaluru airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Airport from Oct 10.