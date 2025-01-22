After announcing earlier this month that Blinkit was expanding its 10 minute delivery to include electronics, CEO Albinder Dhindsa has now announce that the quick delivery platform will deliver smartphones and feature phones in the short time span.

He added that Zomato-owned Blinkit has partnered with phone makes like Xiaomi and Nokia for the programme, which has been rolled out in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai at present.

Details About Blinkit's 10 Minute Phone Delivery Posting across social media platforms like LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter), Dhindsa wrote: “Now get smartphones and feature phones delivered in just 10 minutes! We’ve partnered with Xiaomi and Nokia to deliver their bestselling range in parts of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.”

He added that the phones on offer include the following models: Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, iPhone 16, and Nokia 105, with more phones and brands “soon” to be added. The gadgets are available for no EMI cost, as per Dhindsa.

“Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, iPhone 16, and Nokia 105 are already available on the Blinkit app. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI on most of these phones. We'll be adding more phones and brands to this list very soon,” he added.

Also Read | Lodha versus Lodha: How a family agreement brought brothers to battle

Blinkit Expands Electronics in Quick Delivery Offerings Earlier on January 10, Dhindsa announced that the company had added electronics in it's latest round of offerings for quick delivery in metro cities. The products included monitors and printers.

“You can now get laptops, monitors, printers and more delivered in 10 minutes! We're expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered up with leading brands in this category,” Dhindsa wrote on X.