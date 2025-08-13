Blinkit ‘fires’ delivery partner after woman informs customer care about wrong delivery: ‘This is quite unfair’

Garvita Khybri, Director of Impact Partnerships at The Better India has in a post shared an incident about the alleged unfortunate firing of a Blinkit delivery partner on professional social media platform LinkedIn.

In the post, Khybri also tagged Zomato CEO Albinder Dhindsa to make right the alleged unfair action against the delivery partner.

However, in an emailed response, a Blinkit spokesperson said that the company did not take punitive action because of a single incident, adding that it was behavioural concerns and identified patterns behind the decision.

What happened according to the post? Khybri shared, “Yesterday I made an order via Blinkit and I got the wrong order. After speaking with the customer care for 15 mins, they resolved and gave me my money back and took the wrong order away.”

“Today morning the same delivery partner, who delivered yesterday, knocked on my door again and said that Blinkit has fired him from the platform for wrong delivery. The delivery partner said that it wasn’t his fault and now he is being made the scapegoat,” she added.

She tagged Albinder Dhindsa, adding, “this is quite unfair, right. Attached is the name and ID of the partner. He’s been asking me to call customer care and get him back on the app. What can be done to bring him back on the platform?”

What has Blinkit said? When contacted via email, a spokesperson for Blinkit denied taking punitive active against a delivery partner for one incident.

“We do not take punitive action against a delivery partner for a single incident of an incorrect order. The behavioural concerns of the said delivery partner were thoroughly reviewed, and action was taken based on identified patterns and gaps in standard protocols,” the spokesperson said.