Blinkit gets its first ‘silent store’ in India | Details here

Blinkit gets its first ‘silent store’ in India | Details here1 min read . 01:31 PM IST
Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Blinkit shared the information about this silent store on his official Twitter handle.
Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Blinkit shared the information about this silent store on his official Twitter handle.
Online grocery delivery organization, Blinkit has launched its first silent store in Laxmi Nagar area of the national capital. This store is operated by 20 specially abled individuals who are unable to hear and speak. The organization has opened this first-of-its-kind store to open the greater avenues for employment for the specially abled community.
Online grocery delivery organization, Blinkit has launched its first silent store in Laxmi Nagar area of the national capital. This store is operated by 20 specially abled individuals who are unable to hear and speak. The organization has opened this first-of-its-kind store to open the greater avenues for employment for the specially abled community.
Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Blinkit shared the information about this silent store on his official Twitter handle.
Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Blinkit shared the information about this silent store on his official Twitter handle.
“Delighted to share that we recently launched our first 'Silent Store' in Laxmi Nagar (Delhi). It is run by 20 specially abled folks, whose heart and curiosity have shown us that we need to do more towards inclusivity," Dhindsa tweeted.
“Delighted to share that we recently launched our first 'Silent Store' in Laxmi Nagar (Delhi). It is run by 20 specially abled folks, whose heart and curiosity have shown us that we need to do more towards inclusivity," Dhindsa tweeted.
The online grocery delivery company, on its website, said all 20 specially abled individuals who are running the silent store of Blinkit in Laxmi Nagar have shown that they are immensely talented in other ways.
The online grocery delivery company, on its website, said all 20 specially abled individuals who are running the silent store of Blinkit in Laxmi Nagar have shown that they are immensely talented in other ways.
“Each one of them understands what our collective mission is and are exemplary in their output," Blinkit said.
“Each one of them understands what our collective mission is and are exemplary in their output," Blinkit said.
“The Laxmi Nagar store makes us aware of the fact that there is always more space to be inclusive, and the sheer curiosity, passion and liveliness of the Hearing Impaired community has strengthened our resolve to do more and create more opportunities that are accessible to everyone," the company added.
“The Laxmi Nagar store makes us aware of the fact that there is always more space to be inclusive, and the sheer curiosity, passion and liveliness of the Hearing Impaired community has strengthened our resolve to do more and create more opportunities that are accessible to everyone," the company added.
Besides solving the other issues of the organization, Blinkit said the company will be building more training muscle so that it can be inclusive towards onboarding more specially abled individuals to the its ecosystem.
Besides solving the other issues of the organization, Blinkit said the company will be building more training muscle so that it can be inclusive towards onboarding more specially abled individuals to the its ecosystem.
Currently, Blinkit has more than 400 stores in 25 cities across the country.
Currently, Blinkit has more than 400 stores in 25 cities across the country.