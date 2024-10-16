Blinkit introduces ‘10-minutes’ return, exchange for clothing, and footwear challenging fashion e-commerce companies

  • Initially tested in Delhi-NCR, the service has now expanded to Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, with plans to roll out in more cities soon.

Shivangini
Published16 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Blinkit takes on Myntra, Ajio with lightning-fast ‘10-minutes’ returns, exchanges
Blinkit takes on Myntra, Ajio with lightning-fast ‘10-minutes’ returns, exchanges

Blinkit has introduced a 10-minute return and exchange service for clothing and footwear in select Indian cities. The move aims to address common online shopping concerns, such as size and fit issues, giving it a competitive edge over fashion e-commerce platforms like Myntra and Ajio.

Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder of Blinkit, announced the new feature on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting its potential to improve the shopping experience for consumers. “This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear. This return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request,” Dhindsa stated in his post.

Also Read | Hyundai IPO Day 2 LIVE: Hyundai Motor issue subscribed 25% so far

Initially tested in Delhi-NCR, the service has now expanded to Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, with plans to roll out in more cities soon.

This launch shows the growing trend of quick-commerce platforms, like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart, diversifying their offerings beyond groceries and essentials. These platforms are now entering new categories, including fashion, beauty, electronics, and home appliances, blurring the line between quick-commerce and traditional e-commerce.

Also Read | Banks restricting lounge access? These non-premium credit cards come to rescue

In online fashion, returns and exchanges are crucial. Studies show that 25-30 per cent of fashion purchases are returned or replaced, mainly due to size or quality issues. According to various media reports, Blinkit’s fast exchange service could be a game-changer for customers who expect convenience and speed.

Zepto, another player in the quick-commerce space, has also experimented with fashion exchanges. The company reportedly offers a 72-hour exchange window for apparel delivered in damaged or defective condition.

Also Read | Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹25015.9

Blinkit's expansion in SKUs

As Blinkit and its competitors explore new opportunities within the fashion industry, they are now offering a variety of products from well-known brands such as Adidas, Pepe, FabIndia, Jockey, Boldfit, XYXX, US Polo Association, Paragon, and Liberty, among others. This expansion broadens the range of products available to consumers and introduces immediacy that traditional e-commerce platforms have yet to match.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsBlinkit introduces ‘10-minutes’ return, exchange for clothing, and footwear challenging fashion e-commerce companies

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:46 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:46 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:46 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,358.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -328.9 (-7.02%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:42 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:43 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:41 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,323.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    90.3 (7.33%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:41 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)

    Vardhaman Textiles share price

    488.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    26.95 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.