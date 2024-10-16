Blinkit introduces ‘10-minutes’ return, exchange for clothing, and footwear challenging fashion e-commerce companies

Blinkit has introduced a 10-minute return and exchange service for clothing and footwear in select Indian cities. The move aims to address common online shopping concerns, such as size and fit issues, giving it a competitive edge over fashion e-commerce platforms like Myntra and Ajio.

Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder of Blinkit, announced the new feature on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting its potential to improve the shopping experience for consumers. “This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear. This return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request,” Dhindsa stated in his post.

Initially tested in Delhi-NCR, the service has now expanded to Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, with plans to roll out in more cities soon.

This launch shows the growing trend of quick-commerce platforms, like Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart, diversifying their offerings beyond groceries and essentials. These platforms are now entering new categories, including fashion, beauty, electronics, and home appliances, blurring the line between quick-commerce and traditional e-commerce.

In online fashion, returns and exchanges are crucial. Studies show that 25-30 per cent of fashion purchases are returned or replaced, mainly due to size or quality issues. According to various media reports, Blinkit’s fast exchange service could be a game-changer for customers who expect convenience and speed.

Zepto, another player in the quick-commerce space, has also experimented with fashion exchanges. The company reportedly offers a 72-hour exchange window for apparel delivered in damaged or defective condition.