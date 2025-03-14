A job posting of Zomato's quick commerce arm Blinkit has sparked an online controversy. The company made a LinkedIn job post of a Software Development Engineer in Bengaluru, screenshots of which was shared by a user on X. The screenshot revealed the overwhelming response the post had received, attracting 13,451 applications in a single day.

The post quickly went viral on X, with many users talking about the quality of the job market in India.

One of the screenshots revealed the data on applicants. It showed that 86 per cent of applicants had a bachelor’s degree, while 12 per cent held a master’s degree. Over 100 employees also held an MBA degree. The data further revealed that a chunk of the applicants were entry-level professionals, with 74 per cent falling into this category, while another 13 per cent were senior-level professionals.

“1 opening, 13,451 applicants,” the post reads.

Netizens surprised The post sparked a debate on the falling job market in India, with many netizens also joking about applying for the position.

“Tells you the story of job market,” a user commented.

“Sad reality of market right now,” another said.

“I don't think they should take it to day 2 lol,” the original person who posted on X commented.

Some users also jokingly said that they will apply as well.

“Link so i can make it 13,452,” one user said.

“Give me the link I will also apply,” another user said.

“This is sad because it makes it a resume competition. Hiring is more about a persons character than their current skills on paper. A person with a strong character will get accomplish than a PHD with a sour attitude. No way they find the best applicant by searching through 13k applications,” a user opined.

