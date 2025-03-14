Blinkit job opening gets 13,451 applications in one day; X post sparks debate, netizens say ‘sad reality of market’

  • Data showed that 86 per cent of applicants had a bachelor’s degree, while 12 per cent held a master’s degree.

Livemint
Published14 Mar 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Blinkit’s job post goes viral(Pixabay)

A job posting of Zomato's quick commerce arm Blinkit has sparked an online controversy. The company made a LinkedIn job post of a Software Development Engineer in Bengaluru, screenshots of which was shared by a user on X. The screenshot revealed the overwhelming response the post had received, attracting 13,451 applications in a single day.

The post quickly went viral on X, with many users talking about the quality of the job market in India.

Also Read | ‘I am pessimistic’: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu flags 6 IT market issues amid AI threat

One of the screenshots revealed the data on applicants. It showed that 86 per cent of applicants had a bachelor’s degree, while 12 per cent held a master’s degree. Over 100 employees also held an MBA degree. The data further revealed that a chunk of the applicants were entry-level professionals, with 74 per cent falling into this category, while another 13 per cent were senior-level professionals.

Advertisement

“1 opening, 13,451 applicants,” the post reads.

Take a look at the X post below:

Netizens surprised

The post sparked a debate on the falling job market in India, with many netizens also joking about applying for the position.

“Tells you the story of job market,” a user commented.

Advertisement
Also Read | Woman gets reply on job application after 48 years

“Sad reality of market right now,” another said.

“I don't think they should take it to day 2 lol,” the original person who posted on X commented.

Some users also jokingly said that they will apply as well.

“Link so i can make it 13,452,” one user said.

“Give me the link I will also apply,” another user said.

“This is sad because it makes it a resume competition. Hiring is more about a persons character than their current skills on paper. A person with a strong character will get accomplish than a PHD with a sour attitude. No way they find the best applicant by searching through 13k applications,” a user opined.

Also Read | US jobs data calms market fears, but jitters on policy uncertainty dominate

“Just start ur own company, at this point you have a better chance of succeeding than getting a job,” another said.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsBlinkit job opening gets 13,451 applications in one day; X post sparks debate, netizens say ‘sad reality of market’
First Published:14 Mar 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App