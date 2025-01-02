Quick commerce platform Blinkit launched its new 10-minute ambulance service in the city of Gurugram, according to the chief executive officer (CEO) Albinder Dhindsa's post on the social media platform X on Thursday, January 2.

“We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities,” said the executive.

Dhindsa also added that the company has launched five ambulances in the city of Gurugram starting today as it looks for expansion opportunities in other areas.

“The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app,” said Dhindsa in his post titled — Ambulance in 10 minutes.

Blinkit application users will be able to see an option to book a “Basic Life Support (BLS)” ambulance, said the CEO.

“Congratulations Albi! Very well thought-out use case. Expecting it to become fully commercially successful and solve the ambulance issue in many more cities,” said Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma responding to Dhindsa's post on X.

Blinkit Ambulance Features According to the post on platform X, the newly launched Blinkit ambulances will be equipped with medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, monitors, and stretchers, among other essential medical tools.

“Our ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections,” said the CEO.

Each ambulance will also have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver who will be equipped to deliver service, as per the post on platform X.

Highlighting the idea behind the “10-minute” ambulance service, Albinder Dhindsa said that the company wants to operate this service at an affordable cost to solve a long-term problem.

“Profit is not a goal here. We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term,” according to the executive's post.

Also Read | Bengaluru resident’s fight with BlinkIt for free 1 litre oil goes viral

Blinkit aims to scale up the ambulance service to all major cities over the next two years.

“We are carefully scaling this service up, as it is both important and new to us. Our aim is to expand to all major cities over the next two years,” said the CEO.

The majority of the people on social media appreciated Blinkit's move to launch this ambulance service. However, there were some people who expressed their concerns about the service having a “surge price” at times of high demand.