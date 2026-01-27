Blinkit launches RuPay powered NCMC Bharat Yatra Card

Blinkit Chief Executive (CEO) Albinder Dhindsa on Tuesday announced the launch of RuPay powered NCMC Bharat Yatra Card. It supports instant UPI top ups and eliminates the need for city specific transport cards.

The card comes for a cost of ₹50 and does not require KYC.

In a social media post on X, Albinder Dhindsa said: “Today, we’re launching the NCMC Bharat Yatra Card on Blinkit. It's a ₹50, zero-KYC, RuPay powered card by @PineLabs which supports instant UPI top ups and also eliminates the need for city specific transport cards.”

“This is a meaningful step in enabling public transport usage (metro and buses) across different cities in India. We've started deliveries in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad,” Dhindsa added.

The Bharat Yatra Card displays illustrations featuring India's famous monuments, such as the Taj Mahal, India Gate, and the Gateway of India. Currently, Blinkit is distributing the national mobility card exclusively within the NCR (national capital region), Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad regions.

This project expands on Pine Labs' expanding transport payment solutions, coming after its October 2025 collaboration with Flipkart for NCMC card distribution. Regarding Blinkit, this rollout represents a pioneering instance of a quick-commerce service providing a transit instrument through high-speed doorstep delivery.

Defining the NCMC Card The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) serves as an official, unified payment instrument created for transit systems throughout India. It facilitates:

Contactless entry for metro systems, bus routes, and parking zones.

- RuPay integration for shopping and transportation payments.

- Real-time reloading via the UPI network.

- Inter-city travel capability without requiring local transit passes. Blinkit’s parent firm Eternal reported a 73% rise in its third quarter profit.

Eternal said that growth could weigh on margins in the near-term. It also said founder Deepinder Goyal would step down as chief executive to be replaced by Blinkit head Albinder Dhindsa, while adding that the once cash-hungry unit had turned profitable.

"In the short term, we want to take the right decisions for the business, even if that means taking a hit to margins," Eternal CFO Akshant Goyal said in a post-earnings call.