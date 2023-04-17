Blinkit resumes services in parts of NCR

The temporary closure of Blinkit dark stores may have led to a revenue loss of 1% from Blinkit and 0.15% of consolidated revenue in the June quarter, analysts at ICICI Securities said. “We estimate Blinkit has been operating 370 dark stores pan-India as of Q3FY23. It implies 25% of the dark stores are currently not operational. Given that at least 3-4 days’ sales have been lost, it implies ~1% loss in revenue from Blinkit and 0.15% of consolidated revenue in Q1 of FY24, already," the brokerage said in a note on Zomato.