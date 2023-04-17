Blinkit resumes services in parts of NCR

Blinkit resumes services in parts of NCR2 min read . 17 Apr 2023
More than 1,000 riders continued with their strike call on Monday, also seeking social security benefits
Blinkit dark stores have resumed operations in parts of Delhi-NCR from Monday, almost five days after its striking delivery partners met the labour commissioner of Gurugram to sort out issues related to the company’s decision to lower wages.
However, many users of the delivery app continued to face issues while placing orders as Blinkit continued to face rider shortage and supply-side constraints.
On 12 April, thousands of its delivery partners announced a strike following the Zomato-backed quick commerce platform’s decision to revise its pay structure. On Monday a Blinkit spokesperson said: “Almost all stores are operational in NCR. We continue engaging with all delivery partners to help them understand the new pay structure."
Following the strike over 100 of Blinkit’s 370-plus dark stores remained temporarily shuttered across Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad after the riders went on a strike to protest against lower daily wages, and sought a roll-back of the changes to the incentive structures. More than 1,000 riders continued with their strike call on Monday, also seeking social security benefits, two people in the know said.
The temporary closure of Blinkit dark stores may have led to a revenue loss of 1% from Blinkit and 0.15% of consolidated revenue in the June quarter, analysts at ICICI Securities said. “We estimate Blinkit has been operating 370 dark stores pan-India as of Q3FY23. It implies 25% of the dark stores are currently not operational. Given that at least 3-4 days’ sales have been lost, it implies ~1% loss in revenue from Blinkit and 0.15% of consolidated revenue in Q1 of FY24, already," the brokerage said in a note on Zomato.
The change in delivery rate structure suggests Zomato is working on cost control. This would allow Blinkit to increase its delivery radius for existing dark stores and improve its network coverage with limited capex spends, analysts said.