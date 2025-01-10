Quick commerce platform Blinkit, owned by Zomato, has upped its 10 minute delivery game amid rising competition in the space. Taking to social media to make the announcement, CEO Albinder Dhindsa said that the company's latest round of offerings for quick delivery is electronics — ranging from laptops, to monitors, and printers, which will be available to residents of metro cities.

“You can now get laptops, monitors, printers and more delivered in 10 minutes! We're expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered up with leading brands in this category,” Dhindsa wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Also Read | Zomato enters 15 minutes delivery battle, app shows new tab for customers

The What and How He added that the platform will now deliver laptops from HP; monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI; and printers from Canon and HP to those living in Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow.

“Most of these will be delivered by our large order fleet. We'll be adding a lot more brands and their products very soon,” he added.

Competition Heating Up Earlier on January 8, food aggregator platform and Blinkit's parent Zomato also made moves into the quick delivery space. It now allows a new quick delivery option to customers through a ‘15 mins delivery’ tab in the app's Explore section and providers a list of food options that are available.

These moves by Zomato and Blinkit come a month after rival Swiggy launched 10-minute food delivery app ‘Bolt’ and said it would expand the business to key markets in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and towns.

Also Read | Swiggy eyes multi-app strategy with rollout of 3 standalone apps

The Bolt business allows users to order food in 10 minutes from popular restaurants and QSRs (quick-service restaurants), Swiggy said in an official statement. It initially launched the service in six cities — Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.