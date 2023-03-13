Block deal: Blackstone exits Sona BLW, sells entire stake for ₹4,917.43 cr; Singapore govt top buyer1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:23 PM IST
- As per BSE data, Blackstone's entity Singapore VII Topco III PTE. Ltd --- sold its entire shareholding to the tune of 119,925,641 equity shares or 20.50% in Sona BLW. The stake sale was carried at ₹410.04 per share.
Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, exited auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Monday by selling its entire stake through a block deal in the open market. Sona BLW's share price tumbled by at least 7.5% on BSE following the large stake sale. While Blackstone exited Sona BLW, a host of companies bought the respective shares. The largest buyer in Sona BLW's latest block deal would be the Government of Singapore.
