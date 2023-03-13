Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, exited auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Monday by selling its entire stake through a block deal in the open market. Sona BLW's share price tumbled by at least 7.5% on BSE following the large stake sale. While Blackstone exited Sona BLW, a host of companies bought the respective shares. The largest buyer in Sona BLW's latest block deal would be the Government of Singapore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}