Block deal: Blackstone exits Sona BLW, sells entire stake for 4,917.43 cr; Singapore govt top buyer

1 min read . 09:23 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
While Blackstone exited Sona BLW, a host of companies bought the respective shares. The largest buyer in Sona BLW's latest block deal would be the Government of Singapore.

  As per BSE data, Blackstone's entity Singapore VII Topco III PTE. Ltd --- sold its entire shareholding to the tune of 119,925,641 equity shares or 20.50% in Sona BLW. The stake sale was carried at 410.04 per share.

Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, exited auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings on Monday by selling its entire stake through a block deal in the open market. Sona BLW's share price tumbled by at least 7.5% on BSE following the large stake sale. While Blackstone exited Sona BLW, a host of companies bought the respective shares. The largest buyer in Sona BLW's latest block deal would be the Government of Singapore.

As per BSE data, Blackstone's entity Singapore VII Topco III PTE. Ltd --- sold its entire shareholding to the tune of 119,925,641 equity shares in Sona BLW. The stake sale was carried at 410.04 per share. This would be the US-based investor's entire stake of 20.50% in Sona BLW.

Overall, Blackstone's stake sale comes to around 4,917.43 crore in Sona BLW.

Meanwhile, among the buyers in the block deal --- Government of Singapore made the largest purchase in Sona BLW to 24,231,710 equity shares at 410 per share aggregating to 993.50 crore.

Also, the Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 5,785,668 equity shares. While French-based multinational financial services company, Societe Generale purchased 9,029,009 equity shares in the company.

Further, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 7,255,200 equity shares and Fidelity Asian Values PLC purchased 7,405,494 equity shares in Sona BLW.

Other buyers were -- HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund.

On BSE, Sona BLW's stock closed at 405.80 apiece down by 6.93%. The company's market cap is around 23,755.72 crore.

