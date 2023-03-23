Blockchain firm Yudiz Solutions files draft papers for IPO with NSE Emerge2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Yudiz will become the first company to get publicly listed in the blockchain space. Also, it will be the second company after Nazara to enter market in gaming sector.
Yudiz Solutions has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) with the NSE Emerge. Yudiz is a blockchain, artificial intelligence, and game development company. This IPO will make Yudiz the first company in the blockchain space to get publicly listed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×