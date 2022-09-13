Blockchain startup 5ire acquires stake in Network Capital1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 01:36 PM IST
Network Capital will be rebranded as NC powered by 5ire and Utkarsh Amitabh has been named its chief marketing officer
Blockchain network 5ire has recently acquired a stake in career advancement platform Network Capital (NC). Network Capital will be rebranded as NC powered by 5ire and Utkarsh Amitabh has been named its chief marketing officer.