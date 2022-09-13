Blockchain network 5ire has recently acquired a stake in career advancement platform Network Capital (NC). Network Capital will be rebranded as NC powered by 5ire and Utkarsh Amitabh has been named its chief marketing officer.

5ire , the 5th-generation blockchain network was founded by Pratik Gauri and Prateek Dwivedi, and web3 financier Vilma Mattila.

NC powered by 5ire is one of the world’s largest mentorship and career advancement platforms that empowers people to make a living doing what they love and teaching what they love. Network Capital has active local chapters in every major city around the world and serves as a partner to the Government of India’s Atal Innovation Mission, enabling mentorship for almost 1.6 million students. Acquiring NC gives 5ire access to human capital and it will help 5ire build a talent pipeline and give access to best brains around the world.

Before starting Network Capital, Utkarsh worked at Microsoft for seven years. He will report into the 5ire CEO’s office.

5ire’s CEO and Co-founder Pratik Gauri said, “In Utkarsh we saw someone who reflected our core values. We found a partner who sees infinite possibilities and opportunities in growth and innovation, and it clicked. My congratulations to Utkarsh - I look forward to building a community together."

Prateek Dwivedi, co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO) of 5ire, will be chief product officer at 5ire.