Blockchain startup 5ire acquires stake in Network Capital

NC powered by 5ire is one of the world’s largest mentorship and career advancement platforms that empowers people to make a living doing what they love and teaching what they love. Network Capital has active local chapters in every major city around the world and serves as a partner to the Government of India’s Atal Innovation Mission, enabling mentorship for almost 1.6 million students. Acquiring NC gives 5ire access to human capital and it will help 5ire build a talent pipeline and give access to best brains around the world.

