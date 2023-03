US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on 23 March released a new report in which it alleged Block, Inc. (SQ), founded by Jack Dorsey, wildly overstated its genuine user counts and has understated its customer acquisition costs through its Cash App platform.

According to Block's former employees, with whom Hindenberg claims to have spoken, say they estimated that 40%-75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual.

Apart from this, Hindenberg claims Block has embraced one traditionally very 'underbanked' segment of the population -- criminals.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.