Block's Cash App platform has 40-75% accounts fake, involved in fraud, claims Hindenberg

Block's Cash App platform has 40-75% accounts fake, involved in fraud, claims Hindenberg

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Hindenburg Research founder Nathan Anderson.

Apart from this, Hindenberg claims Block has embraced one traditionally very 'underbanked' segment of the population – criminals.

US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on 23 March released a new report in which it alleged Block, Inc. (SQ), founded by Jack Dorsey, wildly overstated its genuine user counts and has understated its customer acquisition costs through its Cash App platform.

According to Block's former employees, with whom Hindenberg claims to have spoken, say they estimated that 40%-75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual.

Apart from this, Hindenberg claims Block has embraced one traditionally very 'underbanked' segment of the population -- criminals.

As per Hindenberg, the company’s 'Wild West' approach to compliance made it easy for bad actors to mass-create accounts for identity fraud and other scams, then extract stolen funds quickly.

"Even when users were caught engaging in fraud or other prohibited activity, Block blacklisted the account without banning the user," the report said.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

