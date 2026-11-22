Bloom, a technology-driven travel and hospitality brand, has raised $75 million in a fresh funding round led by private equity firm Kedaara Capital. The investment, structured as a primary capital infusion, will support the company's next phase of expansion and further development of its technology and product offerings.

The company plans to use a portion of the funds to strengthen its technology platform, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI), dynamic pricing and other innovations aimed at improving the customer experience.

Bloom targets 12,000 rooms as expansion gathers pace Bloom has been recording profitable growth, reporting a compound annual

growth rate (CAGR) of 30% over the past five years.

By the end of the current financial year, the company expects to operate more than 4,700 rooms. It aims to expand its portfolio to 12,000 rooms over the next few years, initially concentrating on key markets before entering new locations.

The expansion strategy will focus on opportunities in India's domestic travel market as well as outbound tourism demand.

Sanjeev Sethi President of Bloom said: "We look forward to working with the outstanding Kedaara team, that has an unmatched track record with consumer first companies, to build Bloom into one of Asia’s iconic brands. The tech build out will remain our primary focus in delivering consistent value across the Bloom platform every single time.”

Anant Gupta, Partner, Kedaara Capital, said: “We are delighted to partner with Bloom in its next phase of growth. We see an exciting opportunity for Bloom to emerge as one of India’s most differentiated and loved consumer brands. Its customer-first approach, technology-led model, entrepreneurial leadership and compelling value proposition provide a strong foundation for growth. We look forward to working with the team to realise Bloom’s ambition and build a brand that resonates with consumers across India.”

Investment to strengthen AI and technology platform Technology has been central to Bloom's business strategy since its inception. The company developed its proprietary cloud-based technology platform even before onboarding its first hotel property.

According to the company, this technology-first approach has helped it scale operations while maintaining consistent quality standards across its portfolio.

Bloom has also received several industry accolades for its brand and technology initiatives, as it seeks to capitalise on rising consumer discretionary spending on travel.

The latest funding will help the company further enhance its technology infrastructure, particularly through AI-powered solutions and dynamic pricing capabilities.

Hospitality brand eyes opportunities in growing travel market Bloom's expansion plans come amid increasing opportunities in the travel and hospitality sector, supported by growing consumer demand for travel experiences.