Blow for Srei Infra as CEO Rakesh Bhutoria resigns

Srei offered no comments about Bhutoria's resignation.However, it said the company's total liabilities are around ₹18,000 crore of bank loans, and another nearly ₹10,000 crore of external commercial borrowings and bonds. Realisable assets, including arbitration awards, are higher."Therefore, we believe we can pay all our creditors over a period of time if structured in line with cash flows. Additionally, the company's business model is sustainable, and we serve one of the critical segments of the Indian economy - MSME and infrastructure."As a going concern, SEFL remains hopeful of receiving necessary support and guidance from the regulator and other stakeholders," a company spokesperson said.The NBFC manages close to ₹40,000 crore of assets. It has been facing difficulties in recovering money from its borrowers, who are mostly construction equipment owners and are also impacted by the pandemic.

