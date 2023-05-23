Mid cap company BLS International Services opened today at ₹177.40 apiece and went on to hit an intraday low of ₹175.20 logging a dip of 0.31% during Tuesday's trading session. This downward trend occurred after Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation (MAEUEC) granted BLS International Ltd the worldwide contract for visa application outsourcing. The deal encompasses Europe, the Americas, Latin America, the CIS, Africa, the Middle East, and APAC. BLS International has been servicing the Spanish government since 2016 and presently runs 122 visa application centres (VACs) in 40 countries.

Shikhar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, said: "We are proud and feel privileged to be awarded the global contract yet again, as it reinstates the confidence we have strived to establish through our commitment to deliverables to the Spanish government. This contract will enable us to continue being instrumental in furthering the ongoing expansions of the VAC (visa application centers) network in the world for Spain and being a significant contributor to their growth story."

BLS will also provide different value-added services (VAS) as part of the agreement, such as SMS, courier services, mobile biometrics, premium lounge, and so on. Apart from the deal of visa outsourcing contract with the Spanish government, BLS has also won some major global deals in 2023 such as accepting electronic visa on arrival (EVOA) applications from 17 countries globally for Thailand, Poland in Manila and Cebu, Thailand in South Africa, and Germany in the USA.

BLS International recorded a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended in March, coming in at ₹76.73 crore on Thursday. At the same time last year, it generated a net profit of ₹35.20 crore. Operational revenue for the company grew 77% to Rs. 448.63 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 from Rs. 253.84 crore in the same quarter the year before. The company's net profit increased by 84% to ₹204.27 crore during the entire 2022–23 fiscal year from ₹111.20 crore the previous financial year. From Rs. 849.89 crore in 12MFY22 to Rs. 1,516.19 crore in the12FY23, the operational income climbed by 78%.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, said: "The Company has reported its highest ever quarterly revenue while maintaining EBITDA levels. We are seeing robust growth coming in from our visa & consular services, coupled with Digital Services businesses."