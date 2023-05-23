BLS International dips after signing visa outsourcing contract with the Spanish government2 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Mid cap company BLS International Services opened today at ₹177.40 apiece and went on to hit an intraday low of ₹175.20 logging a dip of 0.31% during Tuesday's trading session. This downward trend occurred after Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation (MAEUEC) granted BLS International Ltd the worldwide contract for visa application outsourcing. The deal encompasses Europe, the Americas, Latin America, the CIS, Africa, the Middle East, and APAC. BLS International has been servicing the Spanish government since 2016 and presently runs 122 visa application centres (VACs) in 40 countries.
