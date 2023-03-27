BLS International inks agreement with the Embassy of Poland in Manila for VISA outsourcing services

BLS International inks agreement with the Embassy of Poland in Manila for VISA outsourcing services2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 06:37 PM IST
BLS International Services Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 6,203 Cr. It operates in the travel services industry. An online visa application centre in India BLS International offers visa consulting services.
BLS International Services Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 6,203 Cr. It operates in the travel services industry. An online visa application centre in India BLS International offers visa consulting services.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×