BLS International inks agreement with the Embassy of Poland in Manila for VISA outsourcing services

The company now offers consular, biometrics, and citizen services through a vast network of more than 27,000 facilities across the world with a strong strength of over 20,000 employees and associates. Almost 62 million applications have been handled by BLS so far internationally. The business is listed among "Fortune India's Next 500 companies," "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, and "Best Under a Billion' Company" by Forbes Asia. The organisation uses technology and procedures that guarantee data security and works with over 46 client nations, including diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates.