BLS International inks three-year agreement with Amazon for e-commerce

BENGALURU : BLS International Ltd, an IT firm focused on government and citizen services, said on Tuesday that it will undertake assisted e-commerce services for Amazon as part of a three-year, mutually exclusive agreement to provide last-mile connectivity through its centres across India.

This service through BLS centres will help the e-commerce giant provide e-shopping experience and order fulfilment in urban, semi-urban and rural areas of India.

BLS centre operators will book the product for the consumer from Amazon.in and the customer can pay for the product in cash. BLS centre operators, in turn, will make the payment online on the portal and consumers can then pick up the product from the centre once it is delivered.

“This collaboration will be a game changer in the e-commerce industry as it will provide last mile connectivity to Amazon where customer acquisition, delivery and realization is a challenge," BLS International said in a statement.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon in making the online shopping experience available to the people living in remote areas through our 10,000 centres in the country. We are committed to offer easier and seamless order placement with our well-trained centre operators to enable faster delivery of services and better user experience to the consumers. This collaboration will help Amazon to penetrate their reach in tier-II and tier-III towns of the country which has a huge consumer base," said Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International.

