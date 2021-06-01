BLS International inks three-year agreement with Amazon for e-commerce

“We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon in making the online shopping experience available to the people living in remote areas through our 10,000 centres in the country. We are committed to offer easier and seamless order placement with our well-trained centre operators to enable faster delivery of services and better user experience to the consumers. This collaboration will help Amazon to penetrate their reach in tier-II and tier-III towns of the country which has a huge consumer base," said Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International.