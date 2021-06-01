Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BLS International inks three-year agreement with Amazon for e-commerce

BLS International inks three-year agreement with Amazon for e-commerce

Premium
BLS centre operators will book the product for the consumer from Amazon.in and the customer can pay for the product in cash. BLS centre operators in turn will make the payment online on the portal and consumers can then pick up the product from the centre once it is delivered.
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST Staff Writer

  • This service through BLS centres will help the e-commerce giant provide e-shopping experience and order fulfilment in urban, semi-urban and rural areas of India

BENGALURU : BLS International Ltd, an IT firm focused on government and citizen services, said on Tuesday that it will undertake assisted e-commerce services for Amazon as part of a three-year, mutually exclusive agreement to provide last-mile connectivity through its centres across India.

BLS International Ltd, an IT firm focused on government and citizen services, said on Tuesday that it will undertake assisted e-commerce services for Amazon as part of a three-year, mutually exclusive agreement to provide last-mile connectivity through its centres across India.

This service through BLS centres will help the e-commerce giant provide e-shopping experience and order fulfilment in urban, semi-urban and rural areas of India.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This service through BLS centres will help the e-commerce giant provide e-shopping experience and order fulfilment in urban, semi-urban and rural areas of India.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

BLS centre operators will book the product for the consumer from Amazon.in and the customer can pay for the product in cash. BLS centre operators, in turn, will make the payment online on the portal and consumers can then pick up the product from the centre once it is delivered.

“This collaboration will be a game changer in the e-commerce industry as it will provide last mile connectivity to Amazon where customer acquisition, delivery and realization is a challenge," BLS International said in a statement.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon in making the online shopping experience available to the people living in remote areas through our 10,000 centres in the country. We are committed to offer easier and seamless order placement with our well-trained centre operators to enable faster delivery of services and better user experience to the consumers. This collaboration will help Amazon to penetrate their reach in tier-II and tier-III towns of the country which has a huge consumer base," said Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!