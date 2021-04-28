BLS International secures 3 yr national identity project for Nigerians in UK

“The NIN to Nigerian citizens residing abroad would help them to process all forms of transactions like passport issuance, voter registration, opening a bank account, etc. A dedicated helpline and e-mail support services along with website will soon be available for any queries and tracking purposes. It is estimated that around 205,000 Nigerians live in the UK out of which about 97,000 Nigerians are in London," BLS said in a statement.