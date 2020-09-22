Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Blue Dart announces price increase effective from 1 Jan, 2021, stock rises 3.6%
(Photo: Mint)

Blue Dart announces price increase effective from 1 Jan, 2021, stock rises 3.6%

1 min read . 03:48 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • The company said average shipment price increase will be 9.6% as compared to 2020
  • Customers signing up from 1 October, 2020 to 31 December, 2020 will not be impacted by the price increase

New Delhi: Logistics major Blue Dart Express on Tuesday announced price increase effective from 1 January, 2021. The company said average shipment price increase will be 9.6% as compared to 2020. After the announcement, the company's stock on BSE rose at a time when the broader indexes were subdued.

New Delhi: Logistics major Blue Dart Express on Tuesday announced price increase effective from 1 January, 2021. The company said average shipment price increase will be 9.6% as compared to 2020. After the announcement, the company's stock on BSE rose at a time when the broader indexes were subdued.

The stock closed 3.6% higher at 2,689.95. Other logistics stocks too rose. Snowman Logistics closed 0.75% higher at 33.55 while Gati rose 5.66% at 49.5

The stock closed 3.6% higher at 2,689.95. Other logistics stocks too rose. Snowman Logistics closed 0.75% higher at 33.55 while Gati rose 5.66% at 49.5

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Customers signing up from 1 October, 2020 to 31 December, 2020 will not be impacted by the price increase.

The company said it adjusts its prices annually, taking into account inflation, currency dynamics, fuel cost fluctuations and other rising regulatory and mandatory costs, such as expenses related to compliance for the workforce with enhanced security regulations.

Blue Dart Express reported a consolidated net loss of 125.84 crore in the April-June quarter, hit by coronavirus induced lockdowns.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 5.99 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total income on a consolidated basis reduced to 418.83 crore during the quarter under review as against 794.73 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated