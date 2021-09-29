OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Blue Dart Express announces general price increase from 1 Jan
Listen to this article

Blue Dart Express will general price increase from 1 January, 2022, the company announced on Wednesday. 

However, customers signing up from October-December period will not be impacted by increase in prices.

The average shipment price increase will be 9.6% as compared to 2021, dependent on the shipping profile.


Commenting on the announcement, Blue Dart MD said, "Our persistent need to consistently update our systems and processes has ensured that we remain one step ahead of the curve even during unprecedented times."

"We need to always trouble shoot for potential changes today in order to guarantee a satisfied customers at all times. Annual increase is more inflation related and eanbles us to sustan service quality and increase prices," Balfour Manuel said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout