Home >Companies >News >Blue Dart Express announces general price increase from 1 Jan

Blue Dart Express announces general price increase from 1 Jan

The average shipment price increase will be 9.6% as compared to 2021, dependent on the shipping profile.
1 min read . 05:44 PM IST Reuters

  • However, Blue Dart customers signing up from October-December period will not be impacted by increase in prices.

Blue Dart Express will general price increase from 1 January, 2022, the company announced on Wednesday. 

However, customers signing up from October-December period will not be impacted by increase in prices.

The average shipment price increase will be 9.6% as compared to 2021, dependent on the shipping profile.

Commenting on the announcement, Blue Dart MD said, "Our persistent need to consistently update our systems and processes has ensured that we remain one step ahead of the curve even during unprecedented times."

"We need to always trouble shoot for potential changes today in order to guarantee a satisfied customers at all times. Annual increase is more inflation related and eanbles us to sustan service quality and increase prices," Balfour Manuel said.

