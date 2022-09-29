Blue Dart Express to raise prices by around 10% from 2023

The company said that it adjusts its prices annually, taking into account inflation, currency dynamics, fuel cost instabilities, growing regulatory costs and other mandatory costs, such as expenses related to compliance for the workforce with enhanced security regulations across more than 55,000 locations.
“Our annual increase is more inflation related and enables us to sustain service quality and cost increases," Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart said.
High inflation, rising interest rates, high input costs have all taken a toll on the margins of the business, the company said. A marginal price increase becomes necessary on account of modest GDP growth and slow pace of recovery owing to global supply chain bottlenecks.
“‘Ship To Profile’ will be a new derivative concept, which is being introduced to give benefit to large volume shippers and also correct prices for other shippers," Blue Dart said.
Blue Dart is also making strategic investments to expand in emerging markets in order to get the first mover advantage, the company said.
Mumbai-based Blue Dart Express Ltd is an express air and integrated transportation & distribution company. It offers delivery of consignments to over 55,000 locations in India. Blue Dart is a part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce Solutions division.