Blue Dart Express Limited on Wenesday rebranded its newly revamped service, formerly known as Dart Plus as Bharat Dart. In an exchange filing Blue Dart announced this statement. Blue Dart explained that the decision to rename one of its service to Bharat Dart stems from an extensive discovery and research process.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart said, "...This rebranding represents an exciting transformation for us as we continue to serve the length and breadth of the country. Bharat Dart is the first step in a new and exciting chapter for our company and our nation".

Bharat Dart is poised to redefine express logistics service in Bharat, offering unmatched speed, coverage, and support for businesses of all sizes, the company told exchanges.

The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's placard at the opening of the G20 summit referred to India as "Bharat", raising speculation of a change of name from India to 'Bharat'.

India is also called Bharat, Bharata, and Hindustan - its pre-colonial names - in Indian languages and these are used interchangeably by the public and officially.

While the country has traditionally stuck to using India in titles such as president or prime minister while communicating in English, President Droupadi Murmu earlier this week referred to herself as the "President of Bharat" in a dinner invitation for a reception of G20 leaders, sparking controversy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Modi declared the summit in New Delhi open on Saturday, he sat behind a table nameplate that read "Bharat", while the G20 logo had both names - "Bharat" written in Hindi and "India" in English.

Such placards have used "India" in the past.

Speaking in Hindi, PM Modi said "Bharat welcomes the delegates as the President of the G20".

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), has always insisted on calling the country Bharat.