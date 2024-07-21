Blue screens everywhere are latest tech woe for Microsoft
Tom Dotan , Robert McMillan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Jul 2024, 12:13 PM IST
SummaryThe global outage on millions of Windows machines caused by CrowdStrike highlights Microsoft’s security challenges.
The blue screen of death has been a dreaded symbol of technological failure since Microsoft’s Windows became the world’s dominant operating system in the 1990s.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less