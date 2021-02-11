With an eye on storing vaccines across the country in the wake of noel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent inoculation programme, Blue Star Limited on Thursday announced that it is launching a new range of refrigeration products and solutions which it said are "ideal for storing vaccines."

"These comprise specifically designed, temperature-controlled refrigerators and transporters, which are integral for building a robust ecosystem for vaccine distribution in India," the air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major said in a statement.

Ice lined refrigerators ( 2C to 8C) are ideal for vaccination programmes due to their ability to maintain a desired temperature even without power for up to as long as 48 hours, ensuring lower spoilage of vaccines while in storage through "inevitable" power cuts, it said.

Vaccine Transporters ( 8C to -20C) are "perfect" for transport of vaccines to remote corners of the country since they maintain desired low temperatures even while in transit by working off the battery of any four-wheel vehicle, the company said.

The company claims a market share of around 60% to 70% in the pharmaceutical and healthcare segments in its addressed product categories such as modular cold rooms, medical freezers, ultra-low temperature freezers, pharma refrigerators, and blood bank refrigerators.

Post COVID, Blue Star said it has been witnessing an uptick in demand for its commercial refrigeration products and solutions, especially from the pharmaceutical and healthcare segments.

The company also announced the launch of its new touchless storage water coolers and softpush bottled water dispensers.

The company, with a capital expenditure of around ₹130 crore, is in the process of setting up a new plant at its existing facility at Wada in Maharashtra to expand the manufacturing capacity of its deep freezers and storage water coolers.

Blue Star Limited's Managing Director, B Thiagarajan said the need for commercial refrigeration in India is increasingly becoming vital across industries.

"In fact, compared to the developed countries, commercial refrigeration adoption in India is only at a sub- five per cent level, which translates into huge opportunities for us," he said.

Blue Star scrip on BSE was trading 1.51% higher intra-day at ₹828 apiece on Thursday.





