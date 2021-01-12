Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >More blue-chip companies halt political donations after capitol riot by trump supporters
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort, France, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

More blue-chip companies halt political donations after capitol riot by trump supporters

5 min read . 11:10 AM IST Brody Mullins , The Wall Street Journal

  • Big businesses including AT&T, GE and Amazon suspend giving to Republican group that sought to block Electoral College certification of Biden win

A growing wave of big businesses are deciding to suspend or review their campaign donations in the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol, with many saying they would stop donating to Republicans who objected to the election’s certification.

AT&T Inc., ConocoPhillips, Dow Inc., Facebook Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc. were among companies announcing Monday that they are halting or reviewing campaign donations from their political-action committees to lawmakers and political candidates.

