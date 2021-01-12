This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
More blue-chip companies halt political donations after capitol riot by trump supporters
5 min read.11:10 AM ISTBrody Mullins, The Wall Street Journal
Big businesses including AT&T, GE and Amazon suspend giving to Republican group that sought to block Electoral College certification of Biden win
A growing wave of big businesses are deciding to suspend or review their campaign donations in the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol, with many saying they would stop donating to Republicans who objected to the election’s certification.
AT&T Inc., ConocoPhillips, Dow Inc., Facebook Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc. were among companies announcing Monday that they are halting or reviewing campaign donations from their political-action committees to lawmakers and political candidates.