Home >Companies >News >Blue-collar jobs boom as covid-19 boosts housing, e-commerce demand
Photo AFP

Blue-collar jobs boom as covid-19 boosts housing, e-commerce demand

6 min read . 02:01 PM IST Sarah Chaney Cambon, The Wall Street Journal

  • Residential construction, package delivery and warehousing jobs exceed pre-pandemic levels, and some companies can’t find enough workers

America’s blue-collar workforce is filled with signs of a strengthening job market.

An Orlando, Fla.-area home builder is seeking to add four construction workers to a six-person team in the midst of soaring housing demand during the pandemic. In Atlanta, a forklift driver rakes in overtime pay because the warehouse that employs him is so busy distributing packages. A Chicago-based truck-trailer manufacturer is increasingly hosting drive-through job fairs and raising wages by up to 7% as hiring picks up across its nine production plants.

