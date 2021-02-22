Blue-collar jobs boom as covid-19 boosts housing, e-commerce demand

Blue-collar jobs boom as covid-19 boosts housing, e-commerce demand6 min read . 02:01 PM IST
- Residential construction, package delivery and warehousing jobs exceed pre-pandemic levels, and some companies can’t find enough workers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
America’s blue-collar workforce is filled with signs of a strengthening job market.
An Orlando, Fla.-area home builder is seeking to add four construction workers to a six-person team in the midst of soaring housing demand during the pandemic. In Atlanta, a forklift driver rakes in overtime pay because the warehouse that employs him is so busy distributing packages. A Chicago-based truck-trailer manufacturer is increasingly hosting drive-through job fairs and raising wages by up to 7% as hiring picks up across its nine production plants.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.