Bluehill.vc marks final close of maiden deeptech fund at ₹400 crore; eyes 15-16 bets

Bluehill.vc, a new Chennai-based deeptech venture capital firm, has completed the final close of its maiden fund at ₹400 crore, it announced on Thursday.

The firm fully exercised its ₹50 crore greenshoe option to reach the final cap. With the fund now closed, Bluehill.vc plans to write cheques ranging from $1 million to $2 million with the aim of building a portfolio of 15 to 16 early-stage companies.

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Bluehill’s announcement comes as deeptech becomes a top priority for Indian venture capitalists. However, investors are becoming far more selective. Rather than writing small checks across many early-stage startups, VCs are concentrating larger sums into fewer, high-conviction companies. As a result, total funding surged to $2 billion eight months into 2026, up from $1.6 billion in 2025, even as deal volume plunged from 439 to 177 over the same period, according to Tracxn.

Also Read | L&T Innovation Fund to step up deeptech bets in India

Bluehill’s limited partners (LPs) include the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), the governments of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, a few family offices, and ultra-high-networth individuals from India and the Middle East. The firm's roster of investors reflects how family offices are increasingly stepping in to bridge the funding gap for deeptech startups, which typically require longer gestation periods.

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“We believe the next wave of enduring value will be created by companies solving hard engineering and scientific problems. India today has the talent, policy momentum and entrepreneurial ambition to build globally competitive businesses across defence, semiconductors, space, energy and advanced manufacturing,” Bluehill’s managing partner and co-founder Manu Iyer said in a statement.

Since its first close, which legally enabled it to begin capital deployment, the firm has invested ₹106 crore across seven portfolio companies. Bluehill plans to deploy an additional ₹80 crore over the next six months. Its core focus areas include energy, electric vehicles, semiconductors, advanced materials, defence, spacetech, water, manufacturing, robotics, industrial tech, and the internet of things (IoT).

“We believe exceptional frontier-tech founders aren't confined to premier institutes. They are emerging from research laboratories, manufacturing clusters, defence programs and universities across the country,” Sridhar Parthasarathy, managing partner and co-founder, said in a statement.

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Also Read | Gaja Capital ramps up deeptech focus as India’s innovation economy takes shape

The firm's investments include EtherealX, which is building reusable launch systems for space transportation; Zebu Intelligent Systems, a counter-drone technology company; and Sophrosyne Technologies, a fabless semiconductor startup building advanced biosensing chips for wearable and digital health devices.

Notably, EtherealX raised one of the largest early-stage rounds in deeptech last year. The spacetech company raised $21 million in its Series A round led by corporate venture capital firm TDK Ventures and BIG Capital. Global firms such as Accel and Prosus also participated in the round alongside Yournest, Campus Fund, BlueHill and Riceberg.

Family offices step up Mint reported on 4 August that India's wealthiest families are stepping into one of the country's toughest startup funding gaps, backing deeptech companies that often require years of patient capital before becoming commercially viable.

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India's family offices have grown to more than 300 in 2024 from 45 in 2018, managing $30-35 billion in assets, according to a November 2025 PwC report. Their startup investments surged to about $1.8 billion in 2025 from $654 million in 2020, Venture Intelligence data showed.

Within that, investments by single family offices into deeptech startups surged nearly 30-fold to $467.1 million in 2025 from $15.3 million in 2020, according to Tracxn, as investors increasingly backed companies developing technologies such as space, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and defence.

Also Read | Why Info Edge is chasing deeptech and AI bets

Overall investment in India's deeptech ecosystem rose from $302 million in 2020 to $1.34 billion in 2025. Single family office investment stood at $215.6 million year-to-date as of 27 July 2026, Tracxn data showed.

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“Since venture funds manage other people's money, they typically promise returns within five to six years. Deeptech businesses often don't fit that timeline because they require continuous investment and refinement before they become commercially viable. That's where family offices have an advantage. They are able to take a longer-term view and support businesses that need patient capital,” said Suraj Malik, founding partner at Legacy Growth, a multi-family office boutique firm specializing in family business succession planning and transaction advisory services.

About the Author Rwit Ghosh Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting...Read More ✕ Rwit Ghosh Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.



While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).



When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI.



Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai.



When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.