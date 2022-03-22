BlueStacks launches new platform to allow modding games

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub opens up the possibilities of user-generated content to the global mobile gaming community, where they can create and share infinite versions of mobile games.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Modding can be done at three levels: basic, intermediate and advanced. Basic modding involves playing with color. For instance, one can have dark mode for a game, akin to Instagram filters.
Intermediate modding links to in-game events such as effects on screen during kill or win shots. Lastly, with advanced modding, you can change 2D and 3D textures inside the game, including game elements like avatar’s clothes.
Powered by now.gg and now.gg’s NFG platform, Creator Studio & Creator Hub enables the separation of game code, game events and game art, allowing users to share their modded experiences via a simple link - creating a shareable and immersive mobile experience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“By 2025, the majority of mobile gamers will play modded games," said Rosen Sharma, CEO and founder of BlueStacks and now.gg.
“Imagine searching for a game and finding modded versions from your favorite gamers, streamers and fans. Making mobile game modding globally accessible opens up endless possibilities for gamers and creators, changing how we build, share, and experience mobile gaming forever," he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!