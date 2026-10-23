BlueStone tweaks product mix, store model as gold prices reshape demand

Bengaluru: BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd is reworking its entry-level jewellery offerings and testing new retail formats as rising gold prices reshape customer demand. The strategy comes as the retailer’s September-quarter (Q2FY27) revenue rose 43.9% year-on-year, even as same-store sales growth moderated from the preceding quarter. Its shares fell about 11% on the BSE on Friday.
The company’s consolidated revenue came in at ₹745 crore, matching Bloomberg’s estimate. Its consolidated net loss stood at ₹4.37 crore, wider than the estimated loss of ₹3.23 crore, though narrowing significantly from a net loss of ₹52.10 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, operational efficiency improved as Ebitda margin expanded to 13.2% in Q2FY27 from about 8.4% in Q2FY26.