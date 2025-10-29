At 15, Blume Ventures targets $275 million for Fund V, leaning on AI and institutional LPs
29 Oct 2025
Summary
The firm is evolving its playbook by embracing AI applications and moving towards a more institutional Indian limited partner base.
BENGALURU : Blume Ventures, the 15-year-old venture capital firm, has made the first close of its fifth fund at $175 million and is on track to complete a final close of up to $275 million by early 2026, according to a top official. Furthermore, Blume is intensifying its focus on artificial intelligence without creating a separate vertical, and is eager to explore smaller Indian initial public offerings (IPOs).
