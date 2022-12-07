Blume Ventures marks final close of 4th fund at $250 mn2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 09:09 PM IST
The new fund takes the VC firm’s total capital under management across all its funds to over $600 million.
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU : Early-stage venture capital firm Blume Ventures, which has backed unicorns like Unacademy and Purplle, on Wednesday said it has marked the final close of its fourth fund at more than $250 million (around ₹2,000 crore), exceeding its target corpus of $200 million.