Anmol Singh Jaggi’s lavish spends: DLF Camellias apartment, ₹1.86 crore in dirhams, ₹26 lakh in golf gear & spa sessions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) interim order on Gensol Engineering has revealed BluSmart co-founder Anmol Singh Jaggi's lavish lifestyle expenditures.

On April 15, the markets watchdog barred Gensol Engineering's founders Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, from holding key positions in the company, and participating in the securities market until further orders.

The two have been accused of defaulting on debt repayment related to electric vehicle purchases for ride-hailing startup BluSmart.

The SEBI order document shows how Anmol Singh Jaggi bought a multi-crore DLF Camellias apartment, had ₹1.86 crore worth of dirhams in possession, bought golf gear worth ₹26 lakh, and indulged in spa sessions with bills reaching lakhs.

Anmol Singh Jaggi's Lavish Lifestyle: How BluSmart Co-Founder Diverted Funds for Private Expenses According to the SEBI document, Anmol Singh Jaggi diverted nearly ₹25.76 crore of BluSmart's company funds for personal and family use, including lavish spending on credit card, spa sessions, watches, a golf set, and more. We take a look:

Family: Anmol Jaggi's wife got ₹ 2.98 crore, while his mother recieved ₹ 6.20 crore of company funds.

2.98 crore, while his mother recieved 6.20 crore of company funds. Foreign currency, investments: He was also found to have ₹ 1.86 crore worth of UAE Dirhams, the document showed. It also showed personal investment of ₹ 23 lakh in ICICI Securities; and personal credit card spend of over ₹ 9.95 lakh.

1.86 crore worth of UAE Dirhams, the document showed. It also showed personal investment of 23 lakh in ICICI Securities; and personal credit card spend of over 9.95 lakh. Luxury gifts and lifestyle expenditure: The document also showed cost of ₹ 26 lakh on a golf set from TaylorMade; besides ₹ 17.28 lakh for luxury purchases from Titan Company, ₹ 8 lakh at Mayo Design, ₹ 10.36 lakh on spa sessions, and ₹ 3 lakh on MakeMyTrip for personal travel.

DLF Camellias Apartment worth ₹ 5 crore Bought With Gensol Funds Besides these, the documents showed that Anmol Singh Jaggi used Gensol funds to pay ₹5 crore for a DLF Camellias Apartment in Gurgaon. The order showed that around ₹42.94 crore from a larger loan secured by Gensol was diverted through Anmol Singh Jaggi promoted Capbridge Ventures to buy the DLF Camellias house.

Other big ticket investments include ₹50 lakh from Gensol funds, which were invested in Ashneer Grover’s new startup, Third Unicorn.

Overall, the use of company funds for personal and luxury expenditure was written off from Gensol books, causing losses to company investors.

Gensol Share Price Tanks, SEBI Puts Stock Split on Hold Gensol Engineering share price hit the 5 per cent lower circuit in the morning trade on April 16.

The share price of Gensol Engineering was down 5 per cent on the BSE on April 16, after opening at ₹123.65. Gensol's shares closed at ₹130.15 on the BSE the previous day. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the share price of Gensol Engineering was trading at ₹122.68, also down by 5 per cent.