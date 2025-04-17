BluSmart begins shutting cab-hailing operations in THESE cities amid fraud by Gensol promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi

BluSmart has started shutting cab-hailing operations in some metro cities across India as the company reportedly failed to raise fresh investments for its EV-cab operations. This comes amid an ongoing fraud case by the firm promoter, Anmol Singh Jaggi, related to Gensol Engineering. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published17 Apr 2025, 02:54 PM IST
BluSmart reportedly was losing more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore every month and started shutting down its operations after failed attempts to raise fresh capital for the business.
Gensol Engineering promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi's electric cab operations firm, BluSmart, has started suspending operations in the cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, reported the news portal The Economic Times on Thursday, April 17. 

The users trying to book their EV rides were unable to do so from the Delhi airport and from some other localities in Delhi and Gurugram, as per the report.

“Please note, BluSmart has temporarily suspended its operations at Delhi Airport. However, there are adequate cab and taxi services available...” said the Delhi International Airport in a passenger advisory, cited the news portal.

The report also mentioned that the cab operations firm was losing more than 20 crore every month and was shutting down its operations after failed attempts at raising fresh capital for the business. 

This development comes forth amid the BluSmart and Gensol Engineering promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi, who faces a accusation of a securities fraud and forgery by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

“The promoters were running a listed public company as if it were a proprietary firm. The company’s funds were routed to related parties and used for unconnected expenses, as if the company’s funds were promoters’ piggybank,” said Sebi in the statement.

The markets regulator has barred the brothers involved in the fraud from holding any position in Gensol or from trading in securities until further notice. They also proposed a 1:10 stock split of the firm, after Sebi appoints a forensic auditor to look through its books for any further irregularities. 

BluSmart to exit cab-hailing service

The news portal also reported in early April that BluSmart was looking to exit its core business and pivot to operating as a fleet partner of rival Uber. This move from the company comes after six years of entering India's mobility market.

BlueSmart shareholders approved a plan to start the transit phase of its fleet from its platform to Uber over the next few weeks, reported the Economic Times, citing people aware of the development.

The report cited that the shutdown of operations will start with 700 to 800 cars. 

As per the earlier report, the daily rides for the company have dropped to less than half of the 25,000-30,000 rides which BluSmart was offering at its peak of operations in 2023.

The all-electric cab-hailing company, in September 2022, was also complaining about the limited availability of EV car models in India, and how the retail buying segment has become stronger, putting pressure on the taxi buying segment for Indian automakers selling these vehicles, according to Mint's earlier report.

(LiveMint couldn't independently verify the report.)

