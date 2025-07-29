BluSmart enters insolvency amid corporate governance challenges

July 29 (Reuters) - Indian electric cab firm BluSmart has entered insolvency, an order from a company law tribunal showed, amid mounting corporate governance issues after a regulatory probe alleged its co-founder diverted funds meant for vehicle purchases.

BluSmart suspended operations in April after India's market regulator barred co-founder Anmol Jaggi from the securities market.

The ban followed allegations that Jaggi diverted funds from his publicly listed affiliate, Gensol, for personal use—including the purchase of a $5 million luxury apartment and a golf set worth $30,379.

The National Company Law Tribunal admitted insolvency proceedings against BluSmart, following a petition filed by financial creditor Catalyst Trusteeship on May 13, according to the tribunal's order dated July 28.

The creditor alleged that BluSmart defaulted on multiple payments totaling 12.8 million rupees (around $147,500), saying it had received no response or repayment from the company, the order showed.

In response, BluSmart argued that the petition was premature.

The tribunal also noted that the company's principal debt exceeded 10 million rupees, the threshold over which the corporate insolvency resolution process can be initiated.