Subscribe

BluSmart enters insolvency amid corporate governance challenges

BluSmart suspended operations in April after India's market regulator barred co-founder Anmol Jaggi from the securities market.

Reuters
Published29 Jul 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Advertisement
BluSmart electric cars are parked at a charging station in Gurugram, India. Gensol had invested heavily in buying EVs for BluSmart's fleet. When the reckoning came for Gensol, BluSmart felt the blow. (File Photo: Reuters)
BluSmart electric cars are parked at a charging station in Gurugram, India. Gensol had invested heavily in buying EVs for BluSmart's fleet. When the reckoning came for Gensol, BluSmart felt the blow. (File Photo: Reuters)

July 29 (Reuters) - Indian electric cab firm BluSmart has entered insolvency, an order from a company law tribunal showed, amid mounting corporate governance issues after a regulatory probe alleged its co-founder diverted funds meant for vehicle purchases.

Advertisement

BluSmart suspended operations in April after India's market regulator barred co-founder Anmol Jaggi from the securities market.

The ban followed allegations that Jaggi diverted funds from his publicly listed affiliate, Gensol, for personal use—including the purchase of a $5 million luxury apartment and a golf set worth $30,379.

The National Company Law Tribunal admitted insolvency proceedings against BluSmart, following a petition filed by financial creditor Catalyst Trusteeship on May 13, according to the tribunal's order dated July 28.

The creditor alleged that BluSmart defaulted on multiple payments totaling 12.8 million rupees (around $147,500), saying it had received no response or repayment from the company, the order showed.

In response, BluSmart argued that the petition was premature.

The tribunal also noted that the company's principal debt exceeded 10 million rupees, the threshold over which the corporate insolvency resolution process can be initiated.

Advertisement

It appointed NPV Insolvency Professionals as the interim resolution professional to oversee proceedings. It also stated that insolvency would take effect from the date of the order, marking the formal start of creditor claims, asset evaluation, and potential restructuring or liquidation under the insolvency and bankruptcy code. ($1 = 86.7810 Indian rupees)

 

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsBluSmart enters insolvency amid corporate governance challenges
Read Next Story