Electric mobility ride hailing service provider BluSmart on Wednesday said it has signed a multi-year power purchase agreement with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd to source green power.

Under the power purchase agreement (PPA), 30 MW capacity will be sourced by Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL) from Tata Power's 200 MW solar PV power plant in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, BluSmart said in a statement.

"Enabled by the recently enacted green energy open access rules, this partnership with TPTCL allows BluSmart to completely eliminate Scope 2 emissions (indirect emissions) from its existing 1.4 million sq ft of EV charging infrastructure and future charging hubs," it said.

With this, BluSmart emerges as the first mobility player in India to transition from zero tailpipe emissions to a zero-emissions company, the company claimed.

"We are paving the path to fully decarbonise mobility at scale and are excited to further cement our alliance with Tata Power as we power our EV charging infrastructure with 100 per cent clean electricity," BluSmart Co-founder Punit Goyal said.

He further said, "BluSmart has already covered 0.4 billion electric kms since launch till date, and we are excited that the journey to 1 billion electric kms will now be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy."

TPTCL CEO Tarun Katiyar said, "Our partnership with BluSmart will help them in decarbonising mobility in the country. We are committed to support multiple industries in achieving their renewable energy goals through our sustainable, innovative and affordable energy solutions."

BluSmart operates close to 6,000 EVs. It also owns and operates 4,000 EV chargers across its 35 EV charging hubs in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

