BluSmart Goes Green: Signs power purchase agreement with Tata Power to charge EVs with 100% renewable energy
BluSmart, an electric mobility service, signed a deal with Tata Power to source 30 MW of green energy. This allows BluSmart to power its charging infrastructure and eliminate indirect emissions, becoming the first mobility player in India to achieve zero emissions.
Electric mobility ride hailing service provider BluSmart on Wednesday said it has signed a multi-year power purchase agreement with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd to source green power.
