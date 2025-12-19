Anirudh Arun, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of all-electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart, is now seeking to regain control of the defunct company through Refex Mobility, multiple people aware of the development told Mint.
Former BluSmart executive leads Refex bid to salvage bankrupt EV ride hailer
SummaryRefex Mobility, now led by former BluSmart CEO Anirudh Arun, is vying for the electric cab operator's assets.
