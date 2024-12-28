Gurugram-based electric vehicle (EV) cab service provider BluSmart announced its plans to roll out operations in the city of Mumbai, according to its post on the social media platform X on Saturday, December 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Mumbai, we’re arriving soon—exclusively for a select few to experience it before everyone else," said the cab service provider on platform X.

The company has also announced that the services will be available for a few exclusive users initially as the brand will start Mumbai operations on January 1, 2025.

“Starting January 1, 2025, BluSmart is here to make your journeys reliable, safer, and always on time. After months of dedication and hard work, we’re excited to bring this dream to life in your city," said the company in its post on platform X.

The company also announced an invite-only program experience where users will get a chance to be among the first few people to enjoy the “premium rides" offered by the application.

"What makes this extra special? It's an invite-only experience. Only the choicest few will be among the first to enjoy our premium rides—and we want you to be one of them, before it opens to all," said BluSmart in its post.

To be part of the “invite-only" rides access, the users will have to fill out a form which will ask them to fill in some details like name, phone number and email ID, after submission of this form the user will be eligible to gain access to the service before it is rolled out to others, according to the company.

About BluSmart BluSmart, the electric vehicle-only cab service, was founded in 2019. The company has a fleet side of more than 7,600 EVs cabs and the company has completed more than 21 million rides.

The company also has its own charging station infrastructure spread across cities like Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, called BluSmart Charge and has catered to over 1.80 million riders so far, according to the company website.

The company currently operates in only two cities, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. With an asset-heavy model unlike others, BluSmart owns all the cars in its fleet and employs drivers on monthly salaries, making it different compared to other market operators like Uber and Ola.