BMW aims for 20% of its vehicles to be electric by 2023: Report

BMW aims for 20% of its vehicles to be electric by 2023: Report1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 07:32 PM IST
Between 2021 and 2023, we will build a quarter of a million more electric cars than originally planned, said the company's CEO
German luxury carmaker BMW is planning to step up its production of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse told German daily Augsburger Allgemeine.
"We are significantly increasing the number of electric vehicles. Between 2021 and 2023, we will build a quarter of a million more electric cars than originally planned", Zipse told the newspaper's Monday edition according to a pre-released version.
BMW wants roughly every fifth car it sells to be powered by an electric engine by 2023, Zipse said, compared to about 8% this year.
The manager also reiterated his call to speed up the expansion of charging infrastructure.
"15,000 private and about 1,300 public charging points would have to be put into operation every week as of today. Unfortunately, we are a long way from that", he told the paper.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
