BMW India Financial Services launch new schemes to pull customers

MUMBAI : BMW India’s captive financing arm BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd has launched new schemes to drive sales as the German luxury carmaker resumes operations across its dealership network and the corporate office.

Called ‘easy start’, the financing schemes offer up to 40% lower equated monthly installments for the first 2.5 years or 30 months, when compared to the other standard offers, along with a provision of zero percent down payment.

The company said that the new financing schemes are aimed at facilitating purchase decisions by bringing down the cost of ownership while buying the vehicle.

“The special offer has been designed to address possible apprehensions arising due to the economic impact of coronavirus and provide more space for liquidity during an uncertain time," Kathrin Frauscher, managing director and chief executive officer at BMW India Financial Services said.

“Benefits like lower monthly installments over the first few years as compared to standard loans, low rate of interest, zero cost of part-payment or restructuring ensure that the initial cash outflow is low while there are more savings overall," Frauscher added.

The company said that under the new financing scheme, BMW customers may also opt for restructuring the loan at zero charges as per their suitability. It is also offering assured buy-back value, under its BMW 360 and MINI 360 plans, that is pre-decided and does not depend upon market fluctuations.

BMW has also rolled out an introductory 5.99% rate of interest on select models such as the 3 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series and the BMW X3.

Last month, in an attempt to pull customers, rival Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd had also launched flexible financial packages wherein it said it would offer no EMIs for the first 3 months of the 3-5 year loans along with other options including extended 10-year loan tenure.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India too had recently rolled out new ownership models including leasing and buy-back schemes anticipating that as the lockdown gradually lifts, the customers will increasingly look at personal transport over public transportation and shared mobility.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated