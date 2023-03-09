Walter Mertl was appointed as the new CFO of BMW on Thursday. He will take over from Nicolas Peter on May 12 this year as the latter reaches the company’s usual age limit for executive board members. The development comes at a time when the German luxury-car maker is spending billions of euros on shifting to electric cars.

49-year-old Mertl joined the company in February 1998 and has previously held managerial positions in finance, sales and controlling in Germany and the UK. He will now oversee the company’s finances as BMW develops a new electric-vehicle platform to challenge Tesla Inc. and Mercedes.

“The Supervisory Board of BMW AG appointed Walter Mertl (49) as the new Board of Management member responsible for Finance during its meeting today. He takes over from Nicolas Peter (60), who will retire after the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023," read an official press note.

The German company booked a net profit of 18.6 billion euros ($19.6 billion) last year - a 49% jump from 2021 - while group revenues rose by 28% to 142.6 billion euros. In spite of a drop in deliveries due to lingering supply chain disruptions, the company rallied thanks to higher prices for luxury models.

BMW said the "solid" figures were thanks to "improved pricing" on higher-end vehicles as well as the full consolidation of the Chinese joint venture BBA, which made "a significant contribution".

But the fourth quarter earnings have underwhelmed many analysts - especially when compared against the better-than-expected results of some of its peers. Mercedes-Benz AG, Renault SA and Stellantis NV have comfortably beat earnings expectations in recent weeks on high prices and orders they accumulated during the height of the supply-chain crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)