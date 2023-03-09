BMW names Walter Mertl as CFO, set to take over from Nicolas Peter in May2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:14 PM IST
BMW AG appointed a new chief financial officer as the German luxury-car maker spends billions of euros on shifting to electric cars.
Walter Mertl was appointed as the new CFO of BMW on Thursday. He will take over from Nicolas Peter on May 12 this year as the latter reaches the company’s usual age limit for executive board members. The development comes at a time when the German luxury-car maker is spending billions of euros on shifting to electric cars.
